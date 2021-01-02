She delights! An OTT charmer and a former Fashion Communication graduate, Shweta is a bonafide style cynosure. For varied reasons, her atypical style sense, spruced up with fashion stylist Pooja Sethi keeps us hooked to their sartorial recipes. A recent holiday vibe featuring a dual pink toned ensemble paired with denim shorts and brogues evoked an instant wow. The outfit was courtesy of the homegrown label, Nete. Shweta Tripathi Sharma effortlessly translates her innately sartorial sensibilities into an engaging off- screen style that is detailed, contemporary and conversant, to say the least! Even before it became a thing, Shweta has been giving humble homegrown labels a worthy shout out with a rare sense of simplicity with a dash of subtle glam.

Shweta debuted in Trishna but Masaan (2015) that was critically acclaimed anr rose to fame with a slew of web-series like The Trip, Mirzapur, The Trip Season 2 and Laakhon Mein Ek catapulted her to fame. Here's a closer look at her holiday style. Shweta Tripathi Reigns Some Intense Edgy Chicness With Her Latest Style!

Shweta Tripathi - The Holiday Pixie

A pale pink top was layered with a dark toned pink jacket. A pair of denim shorts, brouges, a top knot and nude glam completed her look. Shweta Tripathi’s Boss Didi Charm Is Dang Sassy, Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Miss It!

Shweta Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On a roll, Shweta Tripathi was seen in Netflix's films Cargo and Raat Akeli Hai, Amazon Prime Video's webseries Mirzapur 2 and in The Gone Game on Voot.

