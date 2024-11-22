Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 Review: Will Vikrant’s woes never end? Is Purva truly undefeatable, even when her opponent is Death? What happens when your efforts to protect your loved ones cross the point where love no longer remains the driving force but a desperate need for survival? And what if, despite pushing yourself beyond redemption, all your struggles might ultimately be in vain? These are the questions at the heart of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 2, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, as its ill-fated protagonist grapples with dilemmas that threaten to change his life forever. Yet, given his past misfortunes, it’s hard not to anticipate how things will pan out. What’s more, rooting for Vikrant becomes increasingly difficult as the lines of morality blur further for him. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Review: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh’s Netflix Series Is Dark, Twisted and Highly Engaging!

The second season picks up directly after the dramatic conclusion of the previous one. Although Vikrant had hired Jalan (Arunoday Singh) to eliminate his obsessive wife, Purva (Aanchal G Singgh), Jalan instead kidnaps her and demands a hefty ransom from her father, Akheraj (Saurabh Shukla). Vikrant now faces a deadly ultimatum: ensure Purva never returns home alive, or risk the destruction of his entire family.

Meanwhile, Vikrant’s girlfriend, Shikha (Shweta Tripathi), survives the violent attack on her life during the night before her wedding. However, the incident leaves behind bloody consequences, which Vikrant must deal with. To make matters more complicated, Shikha is now married to a police officer, a seemingly decent man, further entangling Vikrant’s already chaotic life. Oh, and then there’s Guru (Gurmeet Choudhary), a hostage-crisis expert and Purva’s best friend who secretly harbours feelings for her. Guru, brought in by Akheraj to rescue Purva, adds another layer of tension to Vikrant's bucket of woes.

Watch the Trailer of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2:

Most of the season revolves around the hostage crisis, with Akheraj working to negotiate with his daughter’s captors. Jalan’s boss, Sherpa (Varun Badola, also the dialogue writer), shares a mysterious history with Akheraj, which adds intrigue. Vikrant, meanwhile, scrambles to sabotage these efforts while narrowly avoiding suspicion. His actions grow so conspicuous that it’s remarkable only Guru notices something is amiss. The psychological cat-and-mouse game between Vikrant and Guru, coupled with Purva’s occasional escape attempts, provides plenty of thrills. However, these moments are often interrupted by the irritating antics of Golden (Anant V Joshi), Vikrant’s friend. Golden, whose lecherous behaviour borders on repulsive, contributes nothing but trouble for the protagonist, so his continued presence in his life is baffling.

A Still From Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

In fact, rooting for any of the characters becomes a challenge as the season progresses. Vikrant, in particular, has committed several morally reprehensible acts in the name of survival. Nearly everyone in the story is self-serving, yet the narrative seems to favour the most unscrupulous of them all.

Purva’s character, the show's best character, is explored more deeply in this season. We gain insight into her sharp problem-solving skills and her cold, unyielding demeanour when things don’t go her way. These traits shine in the final episodes, where Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein reminds us that Purva, with her calculating mind, could be even more dangerous than her father.

A Still From Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

That said, not everything in the show makes sense. Its Game of Thrones-like tendency to transport characters over vast distances in mere moments is perplexing. Guru’s team’s access to cutting-edge satellite technology that would rival the CIA’s capabilities is equally hard to digest. Then there’s the over-the-top action scene where Guru goes full Salman Khan, sliding down a cliff while dual-wielding assault rifles. These moments, however implausible, can be forgiven as part of the show’s pulpy nature. ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ Review: Anubhav Sinha’s Netflix Series Uses Its Brilliant Cast To Give a Gripping Reality Check.

The finale, however, is a mixed bag. The episode piles on cliffhangers and unresolved plot points, leaving character fates up in the air and potentially setting viewers up for a two-year wait to see what happens next. Unfortunately, this isn’t House of the Dragon—the audience may suffer memory lapses with such delays.

A Still From Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

The performances are commendable, with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aanchal G Singgh, Arunoday Singh, and Saurabh Shukla standing out. Gurmeet Choudhary, while stylish and impressive in the action scenes (that admittedly deserved better choreography), makes his mark as well. The show also deserves praise for its stunning wide shots of snow-capped hills and lush forests, which provide a visual treat.

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2 Review - Final Thoughts

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 continues to entertain with its high-stakes drama, intriguing twists, and morally complex characters, even as it leans heavily into its melodramatic and, at times, absurd tendencies. While Vikrant’s journey remains compelling, the season struggles to balance its suspenseful moments with frustrating character choices and an overload of cliffhangers. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 3.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).