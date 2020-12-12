Shweta Tripathi Sharma is on a promotional spree! She reprised her role as Gajagamini Gupta aka Golu in the recently released Amazon Prime Original's Mirzapur 2. She and her fashion stylist Pooja Sethi roped in an eclectic chic vibe right from prints, checks, stripes and bold hues. One of them featuring a red satin pantsuit by Aroka was aptly accessorized with brilliant gold-toned jewellery of BOSS DIDI rings from Taki by HP. Dripping sass that exemplified her character arc in the web-series, Shweta Tripathi delighted. A graduate in Fashion Communication, we love how Shweta translates her know-how well into her off-screen style that is detailed, contemporary and conversant, to say the least! Giving the homegrown labels a worthy spin with a rare sense of simplicity with a dash of subtle glam, Shweta has us hooked to her shenanigans.

Shweta debuted in Trishna but Masaan (2015) that was critically acclaimed, coupled with a slew of web-series like The Trip, Mirzapur, The Trip Season 2 and Laakhon Mein Ek catapulted her to fame. Here's a closer look at her style. Mirzapur 2 Star Shweta Tripathi Feels Flattered on Being Compared to Ayushmann Khurrana over Breaking Taboos Through Cinema.

Shweta Tripathi - #BawseDidi

A bralette was layered off with a satin jacket and cropped pants by Aroka. Rings spelling Boss Didi from Taki by HP, earrings by Studio Metallurgy, glossy glam and pulled back half hairdo completed her look. Shweta Tripathi Birthday Special: A Peek Into the Vivacious Girl’s Love for Homegrown Labels That Are Impeccable and Irresistibly Chic!

Shweta Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mirzapur 2, an action crime thriller web television series on Amazon Prime Video revolves around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness depicting the putrescence, governance and rule of mafia dons and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).