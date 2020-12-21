Shweta Tripathi Sharma reprised her role as Gajagamini Gupta aka Golu in the recently released Mirzapur 2. While she garnered accolades for a nuanced portrayal, the promotional stint alone saw her stir up a fabulous fashion coupe with her fashion stylist Pooja Sethi. Switching styles, Shweta threw us yet another curveball in this carefully curated promotional arsenal. This time around it was an edgy-chic styling that featured a slip dress, a thigh-high slit skirt and a bomber jacket all thrown in together. If this was delightful then, Shweta notched up the ante with blue-lined eyes, braids and gold earrings. The ensemble was courtesy of the homegrown label, Cuin. Shweta Tripathi's tryst with chic fashion from humble local labels isn't new. The Fashion Communication graduate translates her knowledge well into her off-screen style that is detailed, contemporary and conversant, to say the least.

Right from her breakthrough film, Masaan (2015) that was critically acclaimed, coupled with a slew of web-series like The Trip, Mirzapur, The Trip Season 2 and Laakhon Mein Ek Shweta has slowly but steadily won hearts with her on-screen shenanigans. Here's a closer look at her edgy promotional style. Shweta Tripathi Birthday Special: A Peek Into the Vivacious Girl’s Love for Homegrown Labels That Are Impeccable and Irresistibly Chic!

Shweta Tripathi - Edgy Chic

An ensemble by Cuin featuring a printed slip dress, a checkered thigh-high slit skirt and a dual-toned bomber jacket was paired off with blue shimmer lined eyes, braids, brown wedges and matte gold-toned earrings. Mirzapur 2 Star Shweta Tripathi Feels Flattered on Being Compared to Ayushmann Khurrana over Breaking Taboos Through Cinema.

Shweta Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mirzapur 2, an action crime thriller web television series on Amazon Prime Video revolves around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness depicting the putrescence, governance and rule of mafia dons and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

