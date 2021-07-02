Shirley Setia celebrates her birthday today (July 2). Born in Daman, raised in Auckland, New Zealand, the girl is multi-talented and there's doubt about it. Right from singing, YouTube-ing to even foraying into acting, she has been prospering careerwise which is a good thing. Nicknamed as 'Pyjama Popstar', she made her Netflix debut with Maska and entered Bollywood with Nikamma (2020) starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Abhimanyu Dassani. Her journey as an artist is inspirational and at the same time, she is also a fashion stunner. She has a massive 6.8 million followers on Instagram which echoes her popularity. #NS22: Shirley Setia To Make Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Naga Shaurya!

And as she turns 26 today, we are about to laud the beauty for being perfect when it comes to style. Shirley's fashion sense has got the punk which in a way transcends into quite a girl-next-door vibe. Just like her personality, her style is also millennial, edgy, and wearable. So, without further ado, let's check out her fashion gems straight from the gram. Have a look! Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu Dassani Recreates Maine Pyaar Kiya Scene With Shirley Setia on Film's 30th Anniversary.

We Are Totally Eyeing This Polka Dot Romper!

Just So Fashionable!

Fun, Fresh, and Floral!

Sexy and How!

A Knotted White Tee + Flashy Skirt = Perfection!

That Crop Top... We Want!

Red Hot In Desi Wear!

Candylicious Cover Girl!

That's it, guys! The above pictures are some of the best style shenanigans of Shirley. The best part about her personality is that she's always smiling which adds up to her fashion appeal. Meanwhile, she will be seen opposite Naga Shaurya in a yet-to-be-titled South film. You go girl, rise and shine. LatestLY wishes Setia, a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

