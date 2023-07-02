Nikamma actress Shirley Setia celebrates her birthday on July 2. Like many popular actresses, Setia too entered regional cinema while simultaneously signing projects in Bollywood. Shirley's amongst the talented newcomers in B-town. But besides being an actress, Shirley is also a fashionista ready to roll. Her fashion shenanigans have impressed us time and again and it's time we discuss a few. Shirley Setia Improves Her Singing Skills by Doing Breathing and Throat Warm-up Exercises.

One look at Shirley's Instagram account and you are convinced that she loves glamour. Her style statements are a testament to that. With her charming persona and a wardrobe that's too to die for, Setia manages to make you fall for her, harder each time. While we are yet to witness her acting versatility, her wardrobe is loaded with all things different and attractive. So elaborate more on which, let's check out her most glamorous looks, one at a time. Nikamma Trailer: Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shirley Setia’s Film Promises To Be An Entertaining Ride (Watch Video).

Shirley Setia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shirley Setia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shirley Setia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shirley Setia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shirley Setia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Shirley Setia!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2023 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).