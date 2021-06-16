Summer hair trends seem to be on a trending spike as everyone out there are googling the hair out of how to get a tune-up for summer. Let's face it, it's the cheapest most efficient way of changing your appearance, without breaking a bank with face-lifts, fillers and whatnot. Changing your hair has a way of raising your confidence and putting a spring on your step. A good hair cut while not life-changing, can change your day. To quote Pheobe waller bridge from Fleabag - "Hair is everything." So without further ado here are the hottest summer hair trends to grace your Instagram page.

Wolf Cut Hair

Coined the coolest summer haircut of 2021 The “wolf cut” mash-up of two of this season’s most drastic cuts, the shag and the mullet. As the name suggests this famous cut is a mix of shaggy, wavy layers with shorter mullet like layers - also known as wolf cut mullet - in the front, which requires a lot of spunk to pull it off.

Undercut Haircut

Let's face it hair means more to women than men. However, Men are also getting equally pernickety about their hairstyles So This one is for men everywhere. If you're thinking of changing it up a bit This classic men’s undercut haircut is your go-to hairstyle for summer. This can be done by simply buzzing the sides and the back at one (very short) length with clippers. Add the last touch by snipping hair on top with scissors.

Box Braids

One of the Iconic-Styles for women especially for black women and Kardashians, Box braids can take an interminable time to pull off, but once done, it's pretty low-maintenance and lasts for a very long time. These braids are quite intricate and beautiful to behold.

Curtain Bangs or J-Lo Bangs

Sported by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Dakota Johnson this classic Fringe style helps you reinvent yourself without completely changing your hair.

Rachel Hair-Cut or Bobs

Perfect for summer, this low-key, low-maintenance hairstyle is not just stylish but also practical for hot summer days. The voluminous shoulder-length hairstyle with long layers is quite trendy and chic.

Whether, you want to keep it, short, layered, textured or amp it up with a shaggy mullet, there's a look for everyone. We hope the aforementioned summer hair trends will serve you well and keep you in the style you wish to be.

