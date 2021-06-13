Sunny Leone is an absolute stunner. Currently, she is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Bollywood film industry. Not only for her good looks but she is also known for her perfect curves. Sunny enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, she has over 45 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Whenever she drops a stunning picture of her on social media, she sets the internet on fire. Now on Sunday, Sunny took to her official Instagram handle to share a sizzling picture of her clicked by famous Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

For several years, Sunny turns muse for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. This year too she has featured on the calendar photoshoot of the famous photographer. In the picture, the sexy actress can be seen posing sensuously for the camera while holding a giant peach-hued hat to cover her gorgeous naked body. She opted for minimal make-up and styled her hair in waves. And for footwear, she can be seen wearing a beautiful pair of stilettoes. This picture is her shot from the annual Dabboo Ratnani calendar. While sharing the same, Sunny wrote, "Summer is here," followed by Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021 hashtags.

Now, let's take a look at Sunny Leone's hot pictures from Dabboo Ratani's Calendar over the years.

Giant Hat Look (2021)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Reading Book Look (2020)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Red Jacket Look (2019)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sexy Maid Look (2018)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Golden Jacket Look (2017)

Sunny Leone. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From 2017, Sunny Leone has been making a stunning appearance in Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar, which also features Bollywood's A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2021 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).