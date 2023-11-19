Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday on November 19. Bollywood's certainly lucky to have her and we are glad she decided to make her acting comeback with Aarya. Besides being a fab performer, Sushmita's graceful style has also grabbed enough eyeballs. With her signature sarees coupled with that charming smile of hers, Sen sure makes for a lethal combination to beat. Sen was always an epitome of grace and nothing has changed on that front, has it? Sushmita Sen Reveals She Survived Heart Attack With 95% Blockage, Thanks Docs for all Support on Insta Live (Watch Video).

From stunning sarees to simple suits and pantsuits, Sushmita Sen's wardrobe deserves a round of applause. It's the way she carries these different styles that help her win your heart. And yet, we adore her the most in traditional six yards. It's no surprise that Sushmita Sen's return to the acting world will lead to more opportunities to showcase her tall and slender figure. Despite her infrequent Instagram posts, Sen's various promotional events offer a plethora of outfits to inspire your fashion choices. Keep a lookout for her different appearances to bookmark and reference for future saree-style ideas. Sushmita Sen Performs Traditional Dhunuchi Dance in Bandhani Saree at Durga Puja Celebrations in Mumbai (Watch Video).

On that note, let's check out some of Sushmita Sen's best fashion looks from recent times.

Barbiecore!

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Very Traditional Look

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange Candy

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Stunner

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Sushmita Sen!

