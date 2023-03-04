Sushmita Sen took to Instagram today (March 4) and conducted a LIVE session to interact with fans who were shocked with the news of her recent 'massive' heart attack. The actress underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai and is currently recovering at home. In the live session, she went candid and revealed how she "survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with 95% blockage in the main artery." She also thanked all the docs who saved her life during the fatal incident. Check it out. Sushmita Sen Reveals She Suffered Heart Attack Couple of Days Back; Actress Informs Fans She has Undergone Angioplasty in Her Insta Post.

Sushmita Sen Thanks Docs:

