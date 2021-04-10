Himmatwala actress Tamannaah is a fashion icon of modern times and one of the many names we admire in the South film industry. With her impeccable choices and charming persona, she often wins our hearts while also making us go gaga over her choices. Tamannaah has a brilliant team of stylists who conceptualise all her different looks. From picking something elegant in traditional to something modern, they know what she would like the most and they rarely miss hitting the bull's eye. Tamannaah Takes the Viral #QuarantinePillowChallenge and Well, the Outcome is Super Sexy (View Pic).

Tamannaah recently took to Instagram to share pictures in her stunning blue pantsuit. She paired her pantsuit with a green camisole and it looked ravishing when put together. She further styled her outfit with no jewellery and wavy that hair complemented her look further. She paired her semi-formal outfit with nude pumps so as to balance its colour combination. We certainly think she made for a strong case in this compelling outfit that deserves all your attention. Tamannaah Bhatia Wraps Up November Story Shoot; Actress Says the ‘Nail-Biting’ Series Is Coming to Disney+ Hotstar.

Tamannaah

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tamannaah will be next seen in Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and she recently shared her excitement for its music launch. The movie was earlier offered to Mouni Roy and she even shot for it for a couple of days. However, she later had a tiff of some sorts with the director, post which, she exited the project and Tamannaah was roped in as her replacement. The premise of Bole Chudiyan certainly looks exciting and we can't wait to watch it!

