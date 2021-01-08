Southern star Tamannaah Bhatia has shared the news with fans that she has wrapped up her shoot for the web show November Story. "Wrapped up shoot for November Story today! It's been such an exciting project for me and I can't wait for you guys to binge-watch this nail-biting series which releases soon on @DisneyPlusHS. Can't thank my team enough for this incredibly memorable journey," she tweeted late on Thursday. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sustainable, Vibrant and Timeless Sharara Is on Our Wish List!

She also shared her look in the film. In the pciture, she wears a serious expression and Indian wear. Seetimaarr: Tamannaah Bhatia Perfects The Stance Of A No-Nonsense Kabaddi Coach In This New Poster Released On Her Birthday (View Pic)

Check Out Tamannaah Bhatia's Tweet Below:

The actress will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller film "Andhadhun", besides the Hindi film "Bole Chudiyan" co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

