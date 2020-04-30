When Rakul Preet Singh Got Her Casual Style on Fleek With Checks, Boots, Skort and a Blazer!

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Punjabi kudi is a hoot! Her experimental sense of style play is what we love the most! Unflinching and unabashed, Rakul doesn't stick to a particular style but believes in trying it all out. Her phenomenal fan following down South has a worthy testament of 13.7 million on Instagram. Her easy style play is moody and depends on the occasion. Grasping the vibe, she rarely skips a style beat. The former beauty pageant contestant also believes in hiring a fashion stylist according to this mood and teams up with varied fashion stylists for her numerous appearances. As a model-turned-actress who has worked predominantly in the Telugu film industry, she has also dazzled in Tamil and Kannada movies. A throwback image had Rakul stepping out with her casual game on point. Separates from the street style label, ONLY featuring checkered blazer and skort seemed like the perfect wardrobe staples for summer.

Bold colours, tricky fabrics, unconventional silhouettes, risque designs all find a place in Rakul Preet Singh's versatile fashion arsenal. But she also dabbles into classics. Here's a closer look at her style. Rakul Preet Singh Goes Desi, Opts for a Printed White and Grey Six-Yard for an Event.

Rakul Preet Singh - Casual Chic

An ONLY green grid printed checkered blazer was layered over a black bralette, matching skort and boots. Textured waves and nude glam allowed all attention to the casual on fleek style. While the blazer is priced at Rs. 3,299 the skort is priced at Rs. 2,799. Rakul Preet Singh Looks Beyond Hot In a 'Blue' Themed Picture Straight From Ibiza!

Rakul Preet Singh in ONLY (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Rakul was seen in Shimla Mirchi with Rajkummar Rao and in Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri with Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Indian 2, a vigilante action thriller directed by S. Shankar and also a sequel to the 1996 film Indian.