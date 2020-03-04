Rakul Preet Singh Goes Desi, Opts for a Printed White and Grey Six-Yard for an Event (View Pics)

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion varies from person to person, but if there is one piece of fabric which suits every woman, then it's none other than a six-yard. An Indian couture which is all things alluring can be your style choice at any event. And recently, actress Rakul Preet Singh turned heads when she made her presence felt at an event in a saree. The stunning beauty opted for a grey and ivory saree and boy looked every bit ah-mazing. One of the highlights of her look was the embellished blouse which was all sleeveless. Gorgeous and how! Cop or Drop: Rakul Preet Singh Slips into Masaba Gupta Outfit for a Recent Event.

Further, we loved the print on her saree and not to miss, the makeup game needs a special mention here. With minimal makeup and wavy hairdo, Rakul looked demure and desi in the outfit. All in all, the babe looked quite unique and fashionable. Another interesting part about her getup was the smart addition of the metallic accessories which added spunk as well as junk (jewellery) to her rather simple style pick. Indian 2: Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Agarwal Confirmed to Star in the Kamal Haasan, Siddharth Starrer.