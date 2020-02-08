Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan in Hemant & Nandita for Hacked Promotions

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Hacked has already hit the screens, Hina Khan's promotional outings are continuing in full swing. The actress is posting regular updates of her #ootds and we must say, her sartorial affair has been delightful so far. From modish designs to loud colours with a blend of subtlety, the actress' style file was charming and oh-so-stunning all the time. She certainly took the city or should we say cities by storm and we are still busy drooling over some of her recent fashion outings. Hina Khan's Style File for Hacked Promotions was a Blend of Everything that's Sweet and Stylish (View Pics).

For her newest appearance, Hina settled for a chic Hemant & Nandita printed separates and needless to say, she nailed it with her signature enviable aplomb. The attire though basic looks fun courtesy its all-over print and Hina's charm of course. She can make the most horrendous outfit look like a million bucks.

The Hacked girl settled for nude heels to go with her bright outfit. She further paired it with a messy bun, curled eyelashes, pink lips, contoured face and sparkly eyelids. A perfect combo with no room for improvement. Hina Khan Reacts To Shivangi Joshi's Cannes 2020 Debut.

While we are certainly digging Ms Khan's recent look, do you guys agree with us on this? Do you think Hina's #ootd is worth all the discussion or she's capable of picking so much more? Do let us know by voting for your desired option below.