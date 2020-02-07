Hina Khan's Style File for Hacked Promotions was a Blend of Everything that's Sweet and Stylish (View Pics)

Hina Khan for Hacked promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan is a stunner and there's no denying that. The actress who took her big leap from television to movies is gearing up for her second Bollywood outing with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. Based on the current social media scenario, the movie revolves around the cons of technology and how it's being used to harass innocents. The premise sure looks promising but until we get to see its final product on the big screen, let's discuss a bit about the leading girl and her sartorial attempts for the film's promotions. Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan Feels People Should Stop Watching The Show So That The Makers Are Forced To Change The Format.

Hina's personal taste in fashion is improving with each passing day. The girl sure knows how to carry herself and understands the right kinds of silhouettes that flatter her lean body type. From chic dresses to colour blocking attempt and flared skirts, Hina's style wardrobe for Hacked promotion was a bit of everything that's sugar and spice. It was a fashion extravaganza in itself and the girl sure made our hearts flutter with joy.

Without wasting any more time, let's delve in deeper into her fashion choices and check out her different appearances, one outfit at a time. [Exclusive] Vikram Bhatt Wants To Quit Direction After Hacked, Hina Khan Reacts (Watch Video).

Hina Khan in Mannat Gupta

Hina Khan in Mitali Wadhwa

Hina Khan in Mellow Drama

Hina Khan in Quod

Hina Khan in Cuin

Hina Khan in Hemant & Nandita

Hina Khan in Rohini

Hina Khan in Ona and Forever 21

Hina Khan in Bav Tailor

Hina Khan's just getting started in Bollywood and she has a long way to go. Hopefully, her style preferences will not change with time and she'll continue making heads turns as she does today. While she's a delight for a stylist, she's equally a strong subject for a designer. We wonder if she's getting calls to walk for anyone at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week!