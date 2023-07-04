The Fourth of July marks American Independence Day and is celebrated with great zeal across the US. The day marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, by the Second Continental Congress, declaring the colonies' separation from Great Britain and establishing the United States of America. This year, the Fourth of July 2023 is Tuesday, July 4.

Independence Day is also widely referred to as July 4, July 4th, and the Fourth of July. The historical day of the Fourth of July, which is the national day of the United States, is celebrated with fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, family reunions, political speeches, and ceremonies. Moreover, various other public and private events celebrate the history, government, and traditions of the United States. As we celebrate the Fourth of July 2023, here’s all you need to know about the Fourth of July 2023 Date, history and significance of the Independence Day of America.

Fourth of July History

According to historical records, the legal separation of the thirteen colonies from Great Britain in 1776 actually occurred on July 2 during the American Revolution. This was when the Second Continental Congress voted to approve a resolution of independence that had been proposed in June by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia, declaring the United States independent from Great Britain's rule. Records inform that after voting for independence, Congress turned its attention to the Declaration of Independence, which had been prepared by a Committee of Five, with Thomas Jefferson as its principal author. Fourth of July 2023 Food Menu: Barbecue Ribs, Potato Salad and Berry Trifle – Delicious Food Items To Add to Your Celebrations for the Day.

Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence in isolation over 17 days between June 11, 1776, and June 28, 1776. He wrote it from a rented three-story private home at 700 Market Street in Philadelphia, now known as the Declaration House. The Congress debated and revised the wording of the Declaration and finally approved it two days later, on July 4.

Fourth of July Significance

The Fourth of July, or Independence Day of America, is a historic day for people of the US and is often associated with patriotic displays such as fireworks, parades, barbecues, picnics, and family get-togethers. This year, the US will commemorate its 247th birthday on the Fourth of July. On this day, a salute of one gun for each state in the United States of America, called a ‘salute to the union’, is fired on Independence Day at noon by any capable military base. From 1776 till now, July 4 has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with massive festivities across the country.

