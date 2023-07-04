July 4th, also known as the 4th of July, is marked by various festivities and traditions. It is a date that holds particular significance in the United States as it is celebrated as Independence Day. Independence Day is a national holiday in the United States, and it commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776. On this day, people in the United States often participate in parades, attend community events, and gather with family and friends for picnics and barbecues. When it comes to dishes for the Fourth of July, the focus is often on classic American flavours and summer-inspired foods. As you celebrate the Fourth of July 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together five dish ideas that are popular for celebrations of the day. From Pepper Marinated Ribs to Berry Cheesecake, 5 Foods To Celebrate the US Independence Day.

Barbecue Ribs

Tender and flavourful barbecue ribs are a staple at Fourth of July cookouts. They can be marinated, dry-rubbed, or basted with your favourite barbecue sauce and slow-cooked until they are fall-off-the-bone delicious.

Barbecue Ribs | Representational Image (Pixabay)

Grilled Burgers

Fire up the grill and cook some juicy burgers. Season the patties with your preferred spices, grill them to perfection, and serve them on toasted buns with all the fixings. Offer a variety of toppings, such as cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and condiments. Fourth of July 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything to Know About The Celebrations of the American Independence Day.

Grilled Burgers | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Potato Salad

A classic side dish, potato salad is a great addition to any Fourth of July spread. Made with boiled potatoes, chopped vegetables (such as celery and onions), hard-boiled eggs, and a creamy dressing (mayonnaise or a combination of mayo and mustard), it's a refreshing and satisfying dish.

Potato Salad | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Corn on the Cob

Enjoy the sweet flavours of summer with grilled or boiled corn on the cob. Brush the corn with butter, sprinkle it with salt and pepper, and cook it until tender. Serve it as a side dish or offer it with an assortment of flavoured butter or toppings for guests to customize.

Corn on the Cob | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Berry Trifle

Create a festive and patriotic dessert with a berry trifle. Layer fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries with sponge cake or ladyfingers and alternating layers of whipped cream or custard. Repeat the layers and top with more berries for a beautiful and delicious treat.

Berry Trifle | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

These dishes capture the essence of traditional Fourth of July celebrations but feel free to customize your menu based on your preferences and dietary requirements. Don't forget to add refreshing beverages, such as lemonade, iced tea, or fruity cocktails, to complete the spread and keep your guests hydrated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2023 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).