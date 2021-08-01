Aadi Perukku is the monsoon festival widely celebrated by Hindu Tamilians across the world. Commemorated on the 18th day in the month of Adi, Aadi Perukku 2021 falls on August 3 and is sure to be an important festival for one and all. The festival revolves around the monsoon season and pays tribute to the life-sustaining properties of water and is especially important for the farming communities. Various rituals revolving around Aadi Perukku are observed by those celebrating. As we prepare to commemorate Aadi Perukku 2021, here is everything you need to know.

When is Aadi Perukku 2021?

Aadi Perukku is celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi. As mentioned above, Aadi Perukku 2021 will be celebrated on August 3. It is a unique Tamil festival filled with making a variety of yummy delicacies and indulging in various activities that help us pay tribute to the water bodies in the world.

Significance of Aadi Perukku Celebrations

Water is known to be an integral part of the growth and sustenance of life on earth. However, we often take it for granted. Aadi Perukku celebrations help people to remember and cherish water for all that it can do. Aadi Perukku celebration also has a very important role in the lives of farmers. According to folklore, it is believed that praying to the water bodies on this day and beginning the process of sowing the seeds for the monsoon corps helps in having an abundant harvest at the end of the season.

How is Aadi Perukku Celebrated?

There are various integral elements of Aadi Perukku celebrations. In addition to offering prayers to the water bodies and praying for a good and bountiful monsoon, many people also create various delicacies to celebrate this day. From making various types of rice like coconut rice, tamarind rice, etc., to make a special curry with seven different types of vegetables (Ezu Curry Kootu) and some flavourful pachadi payasam, people usually cook up a feast to celebrate Aadi Perukku.

We hope that this Aadi Perukku brings with it all the prosperity and happiness to you and your family. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Aadi Perukku 2021!

