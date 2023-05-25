Africa Day is the annual commemoration celebrating the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on May 25, 1963. Observed by several countries on the African continent as well as around the world, Africa Day celebrates the history of African nations and how they evolved into what they are today. This observance was previously known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day. Even though the Organisation of African Union was transformed into the African Union on July 9, 2002, in Durban, South Africa, the annual holiday of Africa Day continues to be of great significance. As we prepare to celebrate Africa Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the History of Africa Day and how to celebrate Africa Day 2023. Africa: IMF Approves $3.5 Billion Loan for Ivory Coast.

When is Africa Day 2023?

As mentioned before, Africa Day is celebrated every year on May 25. Africa Day 2023 marks the 60th year of this observance and will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by various countries. Every year, the observance of Africa Day comes with a dedicated theme that focuses on increasing awareness of various key issues and challenges that are yet to be battled. Cholera Outbreak in African Nations: Cholera Kills 17 in South Africa’s Pretoria, Nine in Neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Theme of Africa Day 2023

The theme for Africa Day 2023 has been selected by the African Union (AU) as "Acceleration of AfCFTA implementation". The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a trade agreement that aims to further the continent's economic integration by establishing a single market for products and services.

Significance of Africa Day 2023

Africa Day is intended to celebrate and acknowledge the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, now the AU) from its creation on May 25, 1963, in the fight against colonialism and apartheid. This year’s celebration will also help people reminisce about how far people have come since the formation of OAU. The rich history, strategic alliance and overall progress of Africa will surely be celebrated on Africa Day 2023. People are sure also to take this chance to map and discuss routes needed for the betterment of Africa.

The signing of the OAU was a critical and historical move that needs to be remembered and is at the core of the Africa Day celebration. It is important to acknowledge that over two-thirds of the continent had achieved independence, mostly from imperial European states. At this meeting, the Organisation of African Unity was founded, with the initial aim to encourage the decolonisation of Angola, Mozambique, South Africa and Southern Rhodesia. We hope that Africa Day 2023 celebrations help you to understand the history and contribution of the continent better.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2023 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).