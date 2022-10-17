Ahoi Ashtami is a fasting day dedicated to Goddess Ahoi, who is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. This year, it is being observed on Monday, October 17. Ahoi Ashtami is observed on the eighth day of the lunar month. Therefore, it is also known as Ahoi Athe. On this day, women either draw the image of Goddess Ahoi on the wall using geru or embroider it on a piece of cloth and hang it on the wall. The image of Ahoi mata should have Ashtha Koshtak, i.e eight corners, as the festival is related to the Ashtami Tithi. As you celebrate Ahoi Asthami 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Rangoli designs that you can try on this day. When Is Ahoi Aathe Vrat? Know Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings of the Day Dedicated to Goddess Parvati.

The place where women worship is sanctified with holy water and Alpina is drawn. Wheat is spread on the floor or stool and a water-filled Kalash is kept at the place of worship. The mouth of the pot is covered with an earthen lid. Above the pot, another small pot is placed and the nozzle of the pot is covered with shoots of grass. Seven shoots of grass are also offered to Goddess Ahoi and the lion. Preparing for the Ahoi celebrations, here are beautiful and easy rangoli designs that you can try for the festival.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Design for The Wall

Ahoi Ashtami Drawings

Puja Chowk for Ahoi Ashtami 2022

Women wear new bright clothes on this day and get together for the celebrations. There are different tales related to the festival and one of them is recited just after the Puja as a part of the ritual. The tale relates to the well-being and long life of sons. Therefore, women worship Goddess Ahoi and pray for a healthy life for their children. Wishing everyone a Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022!

