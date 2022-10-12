Ahoi Ashtami is observed eight days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth. Also called Ahoi Aathe, Ahoi Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated on October 17, Monday. This fast is kept by women for the well-being of their children and is usually broken during the twilight after sighting stars in the sky. On this day, mothers worship Goddess Ahoi, a form of Goddess Parvati, for the long lives of their kids. Unique offerings are prepared on this auspicious day, including puri, pua and halwa. Just like Karwa Chauth, the karwa or earthen pot is filled with water, and the nozzle of this pot is covered with a shoot of grass that is offered to Ahoi Mata during the puja rituals. Learn more about Ahoi Ashtami 2022 date & significance ahead of the traditional day. Below, know all about the Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise timings of the day dedicated to Goddess Parvati.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Date

Ahoi Aathe is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month of the Purnimant calendar followed in North India. However, in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other southern states, Ahoi Ashtami falls during the Ashwin month, according to the Amanta calendar. Thus, the day and date of Ahoi Ashtami remain the same across the country. Ahoi Ashtami 2022 or Ahoi Aathe Vrat will fall on October 17, Monday. On the fasting day, mothers wake up early in the morning to take a pledge or sankalp to keep a strict fast for their children. Puja preparations are done before sunset. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India

Shubh Muhurat & Moonrise Timings of Ahoi Aathe Vrat

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: October 17, Monday

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Puja Muhurat: 05:34 PM to 06:47 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:59 AM on October 17, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 02:27 PM on October 18, 2022

Moonrise Time on Ahoi Aathe: 11:26 PM

Sanjh (Evening) Timing for Sighting of Stars: 05:56 PM

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Significance

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed by mothers to pray to Goddess Ahoi for the good health of their children. It is also believed that women who want to have kids should perform Ahoi Ashtami puja and keep the fast to be blessed with a baby. The strict fast is observed from dawn to dusk and is usually broken after sighting the stars in the sky. Women are not advised to wait until the rise of the moon, which generally takes place late at night during Ashtami Tithi. The rituals of the Ahoi Aathe Vrat include drawing the image of Ahoi Mata on the wall or embroidering it on the piece of clothing that is hung on the wall. Any form of embodiment of Goddess Ahoi must have Ashtha Koshthak, i.e., eight corners, due to its association with Ashtami Tithi. Some people also bring an idol of Goddess Ahoi made from silver, known as Syau, and worship it using milk, roli and akshata during the puja. The Syau is then woven into a thread with two silver pearls that are tied around the neck by Hindu women. The Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha is recited in the evening, after which women break to wait for the stars to shine in the night sky and break their holy fast.

Happy Ahoi Ashtami! May Goddess Parvati bless your kids with longevity, good health and success in future!

