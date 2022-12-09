Akhurtha Sankashti, also known as Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi, falls in the month of Margashirsha in the Hindu lunar calendar. Every month on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast which is known as Sankashti or Sankat Hara Chaturthi Vrat. This year, Akhuratha Sankashti falls on Sunday, December 11, 2022. According to religious beliefs, it is believed that devotees who observe this fast get success and fortune in life. As we celebrate Akhurtha Sankashti 2022, here’s all you need to know about Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Vrat date, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat to celebrate this auspicious fasting festival. Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date & Significance: Everything You Must Know About the Auspicious Day of Sankatahara Chaturthi.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Date

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

Chaturthi Tithi Begins at 4.14 pm on December 11, 2022, and ends at 6.48 pm on December 12, 2022. Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

On the day of Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees observing the fast should get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. They should then worship Lord Ganesha by chanting Ganesh mantras like 'Om Ganeshaya Namah' during the morning and evening hours. After the evening Ganesh Puja, offer Arghya to the moon and offer flowers and Durva to Lord Ganesha. Do not consume rice, wheat and lentils in any form on the day of the fast. However, you may have fruits, milk or Vrat dishes. Devotees should perform a Ganesh aarti and break the fast.

Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day for people of the Hindu community. Devotees believe that by observing this fast, all pains and sufferings are eliminated, and Lord Ganesha blesses them with good health and fortune. On this day, Durga Peeth and Akhurath Maha Ganapati are worshipped. Notably, each Sankashti has a specific name and relevance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2022 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).