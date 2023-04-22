Akshaya Tritiya, or Akti or Akha Teej, is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha of the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. Akshaya Tritiya is the combination of two Sanskrit words, "Akshaya", meaning "never decreasing" regarding "prosperity, happiness, success and joy," and "Tritiya", referring to "the third day." It is a promising day for new beginnings and investments. As you observe, Akshaya Tritiya 2023, here's a collection of Akha Teej 2023 images, Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 wallpapers, Akshaya Tritiya wishes and greetings to send to your near and dear ones.

Akha Teej is also known as the third day of unending prosperity. Many people with new ventures, marriages, expensive investments such as gold or other property and any new beginnings observe this day. It is observed as the most auspicious day of the Hindu calendar. People meet and greet their loved ones by sending messages saying Happy Akha Teej on this day. Here is a wide range of images and greetings you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for Akha Teej 2023.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Greetings: May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Wealth and Prosperity on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Greetings: May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success, and Happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Greetings: May This Akshaya Tritiya, Light Up for You. The Hopes of Happy Times and Dreams for a Year Full of Smiles! Wishing You a Very Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Greetings: This Akshaya Tritiya, I Hope and Pray That Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu Shower You and Your Loved Ones With Their Choicest Blessings.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Greetings: This Akshaya Tritiya, May Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Shower You With Their Choicest Blessings. A Very Happy and Blissful Akshaya Tritiya to You and Everyone at Home.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers for the Annual Hindu Spring Festival

Many Hindus observe this day as the birthday of Parshurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Therefore this day is often referred to as Parshuram Jayanti by many people. Wishing everyone Happy Akha Teej 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).