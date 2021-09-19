Anant Chaturdashi 2021 will be celebrated on 19 September, Sunday. It falls on the 10th day of Ganesh Chaturthi and is celebrated with the Ganpati Visarjan. As the Ganesh idols are taken on a public procession for immersion in a water body, also known as Ganpati visarjan, people chant various slogans, poems and songs to celebrate and pray his to come early next year. We at Latestly have bought together such slogans that you can chant and sing as you bid goodbye to the Ganpati in 2021. Unique Sayings and Wishes to Pass on During Ganpati Immersion on Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganeshotsav began on 10 September 2021. Though due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there was a slight decline in the celebrations but the people who observe the festival did all necessary rituals and celebrations for the ten-day festivities. Now, on the tenth day, i.e., Anant Chaturdashi, people celebrate Ganpati Visarjan. They play with colours and flowers on this day and sing, dance and chant Ganpati slogans and songs while dancing on the dhol beats. Before immersing the Ganesh idol in the water body, they offer him sweets and flowers, pray to him by whispering their wishes in his ear. It is believed that Lord Ganpati fulfils the wish that you whisper in his ears. As you dance and celebrate the festival, here is a list of messages that you can send to your loved ones to greet and wish on an auspicious day. Greetings, Slogans, SMS, HD Images, Wallpapers and Quotes To Bid Goodbye to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Hope That Ganpati Bappa Takes All Our Troubles When He Goes House on This Anant Chaturdashi. Happy Anant Chaturdashi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Ganesh Is Our Protector and Our Guide and on the Auspicious Occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, I Wish He Is Always There To Show Us the Right Path and Help Us Fight Our Troubles.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa. May Lord Ganesha Shower You With His Divine Blessings As He Returns to His Heavenly Abode on the Auspicious Day of Anant Chaturdashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Ganesh Visarjan to You and Your Family Members. May You Bid Him Farewell With the Most Beautiful Celebrations. Wishing You the Best of Festivities.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, May Ganpati Bappa Leave His Blessings and Love Behind To Fill Your Home With Happiness, Joy, Harmony, and Peace.

This is a day of mixed emotions for the devotees. They happily celebrate the festival but there is also the sadness of the ten-day festivities coming to an end. The slogans and poems make the atmosphere more cheerful and energetic as they head for the Ganpati Visarjan. We hope you enjoy the Anant Chaturdashi by chanting these slogans and hence bid goodbye to Ganpati Bappa!

