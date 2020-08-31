It is almost time to bid goodbye to our favourite God, Lord Ganesha. After a worship for ten days, Ganeshotsav comes to an end on August 31 and Lord Ganesha will be immersed on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 1. At other times, the visarjan procession is a grand affair with traditional dance, music and fireworks in some places. But this time the vibe is much less enthusiastic because of the social distancing protocols. People will only have to do with slogans and messages. But don't you worry, as we have got you some unique and beautiful slogans for Ganesh Visarjan. Some of these are crafted around Coronavirus and social distancing. We give you these Ganpati Visarjan 2020 slogans as messages and images which you can download for free and send everyone on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. The unique sayings and wishes are perfect to pass on during Ganpati Visarjan. Ganeshotsav in 2020: From Honouring Frontline Warriors to the Pregnant Elephant Who Died in Kerala, Innovative Ganpati Idols That Beautifully Highlighted Social Issues (View Pics).

This time a lot of people had the immersion at their individual homes itself. But public pandals often carry a big procession which sees everyone gathering to celebrate one last time. There are songs, traditional dances and dhol tasha or lezim along with. But this time at most there will be few slogans that would be chanted on the way to the immersion ghat. We have made special slogans keeping in mind the situation of coronavirus and the need to keep social distance. Check out our latest Ganesh Visarjan 2020 slogans, messages and wishes to send on Anant Chaturdashi 2020. Ganesh Visarajan on Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Know the Significance Behind Immersing Ganpati Bappa Idols in Water on Last Day of Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Visarjan 2020 slogans (Photo Credits: File Image)

Slogan Reads: Social Distancing Thevun Mhanu Ganpati Bappa Morya,

Corona Che Vighna Dur Karun Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!

Ganesh Visarjan 2020 slogans (Photo Credits: File Image)

Slogan Reads: Ek Do Teen Chaar, Ganpati Bappa Corona Ko Karo Haddpaar!

Ganesh Visarjan 2020 slogans (Photo Credits: File Image)

Slogan Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!

Ganesh Visarjan 2020 slogans (Photo Credits: File Image)

Slogan Reads: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Ganpati Bappa Superstar!

Ganesh Visarjan slogans and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Slogan Reads: कोरोनाचं संकट दुर कर दाखव तुझी किमया, मग पुढच्या वर्षी तोच जल्लोष पाहायला लवकर या मोरया!

We have got you a mix of slogans in Hindi and Marathi that you can use during the final journey of Lord Ganesha on his way to the heavenly abode. We understand that the celebrations would be much different this year, but let us pray to Vighnaharta to relieve us from this crisis of Coronavirus. Happy Anant Chaturdashi to everyone! Don't forget the social distancing protocols and have safe celebrations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).