Happy Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022! This day is considered to be extremely auspicious. Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On April 19, devotees will celebrate Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022. Sankashti Chaturthi means the Chaturthi that is said to defeat crisis. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha according and it is believed that by doing so, all the sorrows of the devotees take a backseat. Chaturthi that falls after full moon every month is called Sankashti Chaturthi. While Chaturthi after Amavasya is called Vinayak Chaturthi.

According to religious beliefs, worshiping Lord Sri Ganesha on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi removes all obstacles in devotees' lives. In the scriptures, Lord Sri Ganesha is also called Vighnaharta. It is said that it is auspicious to see the moon on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi. This fast is considered complete only after giving Arghya to the moon. Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date and Time: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi to Observe Festival of Ganesha Sankatahara.

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Dos and Don'ts:

Worshiping Lord Ganesha while wearing red clothes is considered auspicious on this day.

One must face towards the north or east direction while performing pooja.

Enthrone Lord Sri Ganesha on a clean asana or outpost.

Mantras of Om Ganeshay Namah or Om Gan Ganpate Namah should be chanted during worship.

After Pooja, offer sweets like laddu or sesame sweets to Sri Ganesha.

Break the fast in the evening by reading the auspicious fasting story and giving argha to the moon.

You must donate to the poor after completing the fast.

Keep the idol of Goddess Durga during pooja as it is considered auspicious to have the idol of mother during Ganapati pooja.

Aarti of Lord Shiva should be done after aarti of Ganesha.

At the time of worship, first inoculate Ganesha with sandalwood. After this Aarti should be done with incense lamp and then prasad should be distributed.

It is said about the Chaturthi of Shravan Krishnapaksha that when Maa Parvati was doing hard penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband but Shivaji was not happy, Mata Parvati had fasted on this day. It is said that Hanuman ji also observed this fast before going in search of Sita ji. When Raja Bali was imprisoned by Ravana, then Ravana himself had fasted on this day to get rid of it and with the blessing of Ganesha, he was able to be freed from the captivity of Bali.

