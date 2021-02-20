Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day is annually celebrated on February 20. This day is observed to commemorate the formation of Andhra Pradesh. The state was known as the North-East Frontier Agency and it was the part of Assam during British colonial rule. In the year 1972, it became India's Union Territory. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2021 wishes, HD images, Facebook greetings, SMS and Telegram messages to celebrate the 35th year of the formation of this North-Eastern state.

On February 20, 2021, the people of Arunachal Pradesh will proudly celebrate the 35th year of its formation with huge fervour. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the celebration will not be that grand considering the social distancing norm. Speaking about Arunachal Pradesh state formation, in August 1947, India became an independent nation, the region was then known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). The NEFA became a Union Territory and was named Arunachal Pradesh in January 1972. On February 20 1987, statehood was conferred on Arunachal Pradesh and it became the 25th State of the Union of India.

It is Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day and people of the state should leave no stone unturned to celebrate this grand event. You can keep the spirit of celebration high by sending out Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day HD images, SMS, messages and Facebook greetings which is available for free download below.

The Chinese refer to Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet and lay a territorial claim to the land. Due to this even war between India and China took place in the year 1962, known as the Sino-Indian War. Arunachal Pradesh is indeed one of the beautiful states of India and we wish its people a very Happy Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day.

