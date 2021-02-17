The holy time for Christians has begun with the first day of Lent, which is observed as Ash Wednesday. The observation falls ahead of Easter. During this holy season, believers typically fast, give something up, or commit to certain acts of kindness for the 40 days between when Lent starts and ends. The date of Ash Wednesday vary from year to year, so is the beginning of Lent season. Ash Wednesday 2021 is today, February 17, which officially marks the beginning of Lent's season. In this article, we will look into more details. When does Lent start and end this year? Know everything about the holy season preceding Easter.

Ash Wednesday 2021 Date and Significance

Ash Wednesday falls on the first day of Lent, the six weeks of penitence before Easter. Ash Wednesday 2021 is on February 17. The name of the day comes from the custom that churchgoers are marked on the forehead with a cross of ash to symbolise death and regret for past sins. The cross mark with ash became an association of people embracing the observance. The ashes are made by burning palm branches from the previous year’s Palm Sunday. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which is observed for 40 days—a time to purify hearts and control desires before celebrating Easter with joy.

When Does Lent Start and End This Year?

Lent 2021 begins with Ash Wednesday, which is today, February 17. The 40 days long observation, not including Sundays, has spiritual significance. The days are used as a time for forgiveness and prayers. During these days, people give up on something, generally any bad habits, as a reflection of Christ’s deprivation in the wasteland and a test of self-control. Lent ends three days before Easter Sunday, April 1, 2021. The week before Easter Sunday is called Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday, commemorating Jesus’ triumphant arrival in Jerusalem, where he received palm branches at his feet. Mardi Gras 2021 in New Orleans Pics and Videos: People Celebrate ‘Yardi Gras’ With Unique House Floats.

The days of Lent are always different determining the date of Easter, which according to Christian tradition is observed on the first Sunday, following the full Moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox.

