Mardi Gras, also called Fat Tuesday, is the annual event, beginning on or after the Christian feasts of the Epiphany, Three Kings Day. The holiday is a celebration in all US state Louisiana, including the city of New Orleans and the street parades gather an immense crowd. But this year, the celebration is different. The annual scenes of packed crowds were replaced with a handful of bundled-up revellers. However, that cannot the festive spirit. Residents are enjoying the celebrations by creating extravagant house floats to replace the usual parade floats. They have adorned their homes with beautiful displays, calling it a “Yardi Gras.” From Bernie Sanders meme photo to spooky decorations, people celebrate the annual event with unique house floats.

Like many parts across the world, New Orleans' residents are too restricted, and they are recommended to celebrate annual events minimally. While Naughty in N’awlins turned out to be a significant COVID-19 spreader, officials this year was worried for Mardi Gras. No parades, limited gathering and shuttered bars, and absolutely frigid weather, Mardi Gras Day 2021 celebration is different and something no one quite imagined. Officials did not want the holiday turning into a COVID-19 superspreader and hence, advised people to stay at home.

The celebrations are different and stunning! People have decorated their homes instead of traditional parade floats for Mardi Gras 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions. As the city officials have cancelled all the parades and closed bars, residents decided to channel their creativity and give their house and neighbourhood a makeover with stunning displays!

Spirit of Mardi Gras Celebration is High!

Happy Mardi Gras

Happy #MardiGras2021 🎉 New Orleanians are keeping the party going despite parade cancellations by decorating their homes like floats. Hopefully, the city will be back at it this time next year because there is no party like a Mardi Gras party! pic.twitter.com/l7uZVcYfoy — Zachary Parker (@ZacharyforWard5) February 16, 2021

Wow!!!

It's hard to make #MardiGras better, but it is better with #YardiGras ! I hope this new tradition continues! 💜💛💚 pic.twitter.com/vmqUN3gBFs — Bamasaint (@BAMA_NOLA) February 16, 2021

'Yardi Gras'

Put out some of our masks early for those house float hunting on what should be an Iris/Tucks/Endymion Saturday. Saving some for Fat Tuesday for those traditionalists who won’t let the Arctic blast stop their revelry. #kreweofhousefloats pic.twitter.com/1F5VzB4BHd — Chris Belser (@CBelser_PSC) February 13, 2021

Spooky Enough?

Bernie Sanders Meme-Worthy Decoration

Creativity At Its Best

Oh, just driving around the massive free art gallery the #Nola has become. #YardiGras pic.twitter.com/EH3E3dYUDg — Maxwell Porter (@MaxwellCPorter) February 15, 2021

Unicorn Energy

Big unicorn energy 🦄 Find it on Third Street in the Garden District. #YardiGras pic.twitter.com/8YeYGbt807 — Susan Whelan (@nolamaven) February 14, 2021

Social Distanced Celebration

here’s at least a lil bit of Mardi Gras pic.twitter.com/aikCYAQqjn — Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) February 14, 2021

The houses are decorated like parade floats, and residents are calling it ‘Yardi Gras.’ It is beautiful to see how people are celebrating the day while following social distancing protocols. Parades and huge gatherings could be cancelled, but the cheerful spirit remains right!

