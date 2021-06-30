Do space interests you? Then you would be knowing about Asteroid Day. International Asteroid Day is an annual global event celebrated on June 30 every year which is the anniversary of the Siberian Tunguska event that took place in 1908. It is a United Nations (UN) sanctioned day that spreads awareness of the risks of asteroid impacts.

Asteroid Day 2021 Date:

Asteroid Day 2021, like each year, will be celebrated on June 30. In 2021, it falls on Wednesday.

Asteroid Day History and Significance:

Asteroid Day was co-founded by theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, filmmaker Grigorij Richters, musician Dr Brian May, Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart and B612 Foundation President Danica Remy to educate people about asteroids. Asteroid Day was formally launched on December 3, 2014.

In 2016, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution marking the date June 30 as the Asteroid Day. The date was chosen to make Earth’s largest asteroid impact in recorded history, the Siberia Tunguska event.

Several informative and educational events are held on the occasion. Most of these events are organised by museums, universities, schools, space agencies around the world for people of all ages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).