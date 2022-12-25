India will observe the 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday. A great statesman, Vajpayee, was born on December 25, 1924. Since 2014, Vajpayee’s birth anniversary has been celebrated annually as Good Governance Day. Born to a family of a schoolteacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Vajpayee is remembered for his strong speeches, oratory skills, great poems in Hindi and great leadership. After his retirement from active politics, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was known as the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of politics. On the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 98th Birth Anniversary in 2022, here is a collection of his famous quotes, sayings and messages that you can share as wishes, greetings, images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones and remember the great leader. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Quotes, Sayings and WhatsApp Messages.

Vajpayee served three terms as the prime minister of India. He served as the PM first for a short period of time in 1996, then from 1998 to 1999 for 13 months, and later a full term from 1999 to 2004. Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, was a student of political science and law and developed a keen interest in foreign affairs in college. He was awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously, along with Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in 2015.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee 98th Birth Anniversary Quotes

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: I Dream of an India That Is Prosperous, Strong and Caring. An India That Regains a Place of Honour in the Comity of Great Nations. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: I Have a Vision of India: An India Free of Hunger and Fear, an India Free of Illiteracy and Want. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Image Reads: Truth Cannot Be Hidden for Fear That Somebody Would Exploit It. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: You Can Change Friends but Not Neighbours. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: I Would Like That No Citizen of the State Feels Alone and Helpless. The Entire Nation Is With Them. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Vajpayee was one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist volunteer organisation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2022 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).