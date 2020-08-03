August Festivals and Important Events 2020: The month of August is here, and so are a flood of festivals and international events that people celebrate with grandeur festivities. Well, there’s a list of festive events that will take place in August 2020. People all over the world observe many festivals, fasts, national/international days as per their geographies and respective cultures. And August month just brings another opportunity to their special days. If you are someone who is looking for a list of all major festivals, events, national/international days in August 2020, then you have arrived at the right place, as you can find them all here.

From Friendship Day to Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Independence Day, and Ganesh Chaturthi, there will be several important festivals for Indians in this month. With lockdown measures gradually being eased, it would be a great time to revitalise and re-energise your inner-self for better and happy days ahead. Since March, India is in some manner of lockdown throughout the country. Come August, and Centre’s plan ‘Unlock 3’, things are going to be pretty much easier this month.

With so many national and international events lined up in this month, and even more festivals and religious events set to take place in August, we at LatestLY, bring you some of the most popular and important events that will happen in this month. We wish you good and happy times!

August 2020 Festivals, Events & Holiday Calendar: Date, Days, of All National/International Events

Sr No Date Day Fasts / Festivals / National / International Days 1 August 1 Saturday Shani Trayodashi, Pradosh Vrat, National Mountain Climbing Day (US) 2 August 2 Sunday Friendship Day in India 3 August 3 Monday Raksha Bandhan, Shravana Purnima Vrat, Sanskrit Diwas 4 August 4 Tuesday Ishti 5 August 5 Wednesday 6 August 6 Thursday Kajari Teej, Hiroshima Day 7 August 7 Friday Bahula Chaturthi, International Beer Day 8 August 8 Saturday Nag Pancham, Nehru Trophy Snake Boat Race 9 August 9 Sunday Balarama Jayanti 10 August 10 Monday Shitala Satam 11 August 11 Tuesday Kali Jayanti, Janamashtami Smarta 12 August 12 Wednesday Dahi Handi, Janmashtami, International Youth Day 13 August 13 Thursday Rohini Vrat, International Lefthanders Day 14 August 14 Friday 15 August 15 Saturday Independence Day, Aja Ekadashi 16 August 16 Sunday Simha Sankranti, Pradosh Vrat, Madras Week (Aug 16-23), 17 August 17 Monday Parsi New Year, Jhapan Mela, Masik Shivratri, Malayalam New Year 18 August 18 Tuesday Darsha/Pithori Amavasya 19 August 19 Wednesday World Photography Day, World Humanitarian Day 20 August 20 Thursday Al-Hijra / Islamic New Year, World Mosquito Day 21 August 21 Friday Hartalika Teej, Tarnetar Fair (Aug 21-23) 22 August 22 Saturday Ganesh Chaturthi (Aug 21 - Sep1), Bonderam Festival 23 August 23 Sunday Rishi Panchami 24 August 24 Monday 25 August 25 Tuesday Lalita Saptami 26 August 26 Wednesday Radha Ashtami, Women’s Equality Day 27 August 27 Thursday 28 August 28 Friday 29 August 29 Saturday Muharram, Parsva Ekadashi, National Sports Day 30 August 30 Sunday Small Industry Day 31 August 31 Monday Onam

Now with a complete list of festivals, events, and days of national/international importance in your hands, you would be surely waiting for your festive occasion to celebrate in a grandeur manner. It would be amazing to meet your friends, family members, colleagues after a long time. Enjoy a great time. As we enter the month of August with hope, positivity (and list of all festivals and events), we at LatestLY wish you a very ‘Happy August 2020’, and hope you enjoy responsibly.

