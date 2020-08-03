August Festivals and Important Events 2020: The month of August is here, and so are a flood of festivals and international events that people celebrate with grandeur festivities. Well, there’s a list of festive events that will take place in August 2020. People all over the world observe many festivals, fasts, national/international days as per their geographies and respective cultures. And August month just brings another opportunity to their special days. If you are someone who is looking for a list of all major festivals, events, national/international days in August 2020, then you have arrived at the right place, as you can find them all here.
From Friendship Day to Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Independence Day, and Ganesh Chaturthi, there will be several important festivals for Indians in this month. With lockdown measures gradually being eased, it would be a great time to revitalise and re-energise your inner-self for better and happy days ahead. Since March, India is in some manner of lockdown throughout the country. Come August, and Centre’s plan ‘Unlock 3’, things are going to be pretty much easier this month.
With so many national and international events lined up in this month, and even more festivals and religious events set to take place in August, we at LatestLY, bring you some of the most popular and important events that will happen in this month. We wish you good and happy times!
August 2020 Festivals, Events & Holiday Calendar: Date, Days, of All National/International Events
|Sr No
|Date
|Day
|Fasts / Festivals / National / International Days
|1
|August 1
|Saturday
|Shani Trayodashi, Pradosh Vrat, National Mountain Climbing Day (US)
|2
|August 2
|Sunday
|Friendship Day in India
|3
|August 3
|Monday
|Raksha Bandhan, Shravana Purnima Vrat, Sanskrit Diwas
|4
|August 4
|Tuesday
|Ishti
|5
|August 5
|Wednesday
|6
|August 6
|Thursday
|Kajari Teej, Hiroshima Day
|7
|August 7
|Friday
|Bahula Chaturthi, International Beer Day
|8
|August 8
|Saturday
|Nag Pancham, Nehru Trophy Snake Boat Race
|9
|August 9
|Sunday
|Balarama Jayanti
|10
|August 10
|Monday
|Shitala Satam
|11
|August 11
|Tuesday
|Kali Jayanti, Janamashtami Smarta
|12
|August 12
|Wednesday
|Dahi Handi, Janmashtami, International Youth Day
|13
|August 13
|Thursday
|Rohini Vrat, International Lefthanders Day
|14
|August 14
|Friday
|15
|August 15
|Saturday
|Independence Day, Aja Ekadashi
|16
|August 16
|Sunday
|Simha Sankranti, Pradosh Vrat, Madras Week (Aug 16-23),
|17
|August 17
|Monday
|Parsi New Year, Jhapan Mela, Masik Shivratri, Malayalam New Year
|18
|August 18
|Tuesday
|Darsha/Pithori Amavasya
|19
|August 19
|Wednesday
|World Photography Day, World Humanitarian Day
|20
|August 20
|Thursday
|Al-Hijra / Islamic New Year, World Mosquito Day
|21
|August 21
|Friday
|Hartalika Teej, Tarnetar Fair (Aug 21-23)
|22
|August 22
|Saturday
|Ganesh Chaturthi (Aug 21 - Sep1), Bonderam Festival
|23
|August 23
|Sunday
|Rishi Panchami
|24
|August 24
|Monday
|25
|August 25
|Tuesday
|Lalita Saptami
|26
|August 26
|Wednesday
|Radha Ashtami, Women’s Equality Day
|27
|August 27
|Thursday
|28
|August 28
|Friday
|29
|August 29
|Saturday
|Muharram, Parsva Ekadashi, National Sports Day
|30
|August 30
|Sunday
|Small Industry Day
|31
|August 31
|Monday
|Onam
Now with a complete list of festivals, events, and days of national/international importance in your hands, you would be surely waiting for your festive occasion to celebrate in a grandeur manner. It would be amazing to meet your friends, family members, colleagues after a long time. Enjoy a great time. As we enter the month of August with hope, positivity (and list of all festivals and events), we at LatestLY wish you a very ‘Happy August 2020’, and hope you enjoy responsibly.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).