New Delhi, July 11: The date for Bakra Eid or Eid al-Adha in India will be decided today. Ruet-e-Hilal committee members in India will meet this evening and see if the crescent moon is visible. The moon sighting is important in the Islamic lunar calendar and will determine the beginning of Zul Hijjah month and final date for Bakra Eid or Eid al-Adha festival in India. Catch live news updates on Bakra Eid moon sighting (chand raat) in India here. Hajj 2021: Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims From Pilgrimage for Second Straight Year Due to COVID-19.

The moon sighting has its significance in Islam. A Islamic month lasts for 29 or 30 days depending upon the moon sighting. If the crescent moon is sighted on 29th of ongoing month, a new month begins the next day. The 29th day is also known as chand raat. If the moon is not sighted, a new month starts after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Today marks the 29th of Zul Qadah, the month before Zul Hijjah. Bakra Eid, also known as Eid Ul Azha or Bakrid, falls on 10th day of Zul Hijjah. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Hence, if the crescent moon is sighted this evening, Zul Hijjah month will begin from tomorrow, July 12. Accordingly, Bakra Eid in India will fall on July 21. Zul Hijjah month will begin from July 13 and Eid Ul Azha in India will be celebrated on July 22 if the crescent moon is not sighted this evening. In simple words, Bakrid in India will be celebrated either on July 21 or July 22, 2021.

The festival of Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. In Saudi Arabia, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 20. Stay here for live updates on Bakra Eid moon sighting in India.