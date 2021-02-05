Basant Panchami is almost here and you must know that the auspicious festival is also called Saraswati puja for very specific and holy reasons. Let us discuss why. In Magh month, Panchami date of Shukla Paksha Basant Panchami is observed and this year aka 2021 on February 16, Tuesday. The arrival of spring is considered to be the main theme of the festival of Basant Panchami. On this day, devotees worship Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and voice. By the grace of Mother Saraswati, one gets knowledge, wisdom, discretion.

This day is very important for the students, people involved in the fields of science, art and music. Although this day is considered as Abuja Muhurta, it is auspicious to worship in the holy time to get the blessings of Maa Saraswati. On this day, you can get blessings to Maa Saraswati by offering her favourite prasad, mantras and prayers. So let's know why Maa Saraswati is worshipped on Basant Panchami, what is the auspicious time of worship, date and puja vidhi.

Why Is Maa Saraswati Worshiped on This Day?

According to mythological beliefs, Maa Saraswati was born on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in Magh month. Basant Panchami festival is celebrated as Prakatya Divas of Maa Saraswati, hence, Saraswati is worshipped on Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami 2021 Muhurat

Start of Panchami Tithi - 16 February 2021 at 03:36 AM

Panchami Tithi ends - on 17 February 2021, on Wednesday morning 05 till 46 minutes

The festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on 16 February.

Auspicious time for worship

On February 16 from 06 in the morning to 59 in the afternoon till 35 in the afternoon. Total duration- 05 hours 37 minutes

Puja Vidhi and Offerings

On the day of Basant Panchami, during the worship of Maa Saraswati with the correct method, you should offer yellow flowers & yellow sweets. Maa Saraswati should be offered saffron or yellow sandalwood tilak and yellow clothes as well. Apart from this, to appease Maa Saraswati on Basant Panchami, offer them Malpua and Kheer as prasad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).