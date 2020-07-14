The annual commemoration of the rich history of France and the turning point of the French Revolution is celebrated on July 14 every year. Known by the English speaking community as Bastille Day and formally called Fête Nationale, this celebration is crucial for French Nationals celebrated across the world. Bastille Day 2020 celebrations are sure to be different due to the continued spread of COVID-19, the regulations and social restrictions that come with it. From French Embassies across the world to the government as well as organisations in France, everyone is gearing up to celebrate the French National Day 2020. With Flags, Song, Pride, French Celebrate Unifying Victory.

When is Bastille Day 2020?

As mentioned above, Bastille Day is celebrated on July 14 every year. This celebration marks the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789.

Significance of Bastille Day

The storming of the Bastille is a significant part of the French Revolution and made a significant turn to this journey. Bastille was the medieval armoury, fortress, and political prison known as the Bastille represented royal authority in the centre of Paris, that contained seven inmates at the time of its storming. However, it was seen as an important and revolutionary step and a symbol of the monarchy's abuse of power; its fall and was the flashpoint of the French Revolution.

Celebration of the French National Day

Traditionally the celebration of Bastille Day includes traditional parades, social gatherings, and world-wide celebrations at French embassies as well as people from France who are living across the world. One of the most anticipated parts of the celebration is the grand fireworks at the Eiffel Tower. However, the celebrations this year are bound to be a bit off the books. While France is already in the process of opening up, grand get-togethers are best avoided. However, the Bastille Day fireworks at the Eiffel Tower will be held as usual.

In addition to this, Bastille Day celebrations in various embassies are also being held online. People also celebrate this day by sharing Happy Bastille Day wishes and messages, pictures of the iconic fireworks and more. French National Day stands as a reminder to the power of standing up against what is wrong. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Bastille Day 2020!

