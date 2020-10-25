Happy Buddha Jayanti. The day is here to celebrate the sacred life of Gautam Buddha that has been an inspiration to many. According to the scriptures, Lord Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal on the day of Vaishakh Purnima. Lord Buddha received the knowledge of truth on the full moon date in Bodh Gaya itself and his devotees followed him and his principles dedicatedly. However, every year Buddha Jayanti is celebrated on October 25 and holds special significance amongst the devotees and followers. This year you might want to celebrate the day at home with this collection of Buddha Jayanti 2020 Images, Buddha Jayanti Greetings, Buddha Jayanti HD Images, Buddha Jayanti Messages, Buddha Jayanti Wallpaper, Buddha Jayanti Wishes, etc.

A little back story about Gautam Buddha's life: The childhood name of Lord Gautama Buddha was Siddhartha. His father was Shuddhodan, the king of Kapilavastu and mother's name was Mahamaya Devi. After his mother's death, his aunt raised him and soon he was married to Yashodhara and had a son named Rahul. Both Yashodhara and Rahul had become monks of Buddha. In the end, he chose Vairag. Today aka October 25 on Buddha Jayanti 2020, let's celebrate with some amazing Buddha Jayanti HD Images and Wallpapers you can download online for FREE. You can also wish your loved ones on the occasion using Buddha Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS.

Buddha Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Buddha Guide Us on the Path of Love, Peace and Truth. Happy Buddha Jayanti to You and Your Family.

Buddha Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Buddha Destroy All Sins and Obstacles of Our Lives and Guide Us, Always. Warm Wishes to You on This Auspicious Day of Buddha Jayanti!

Buddha Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Buddha Enlighten You on the Path of Love, Peace and Truth. Happy Buddha Jayanti to You and Your Family!

Buddha Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020!

Buddha Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Darkness of Ignorance Be Removed From Our Lives and Guide Us to the Path of Peace and Enlightenment! Happy Buddha Jayanti to You.

Buddha Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers Download

Celebrate the day on WhatsApp to send love to your own people use the medium via festive greetings.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the celebration today won't be held grandly with massive get-togethers. It is important to understand that public safety is of the utmost importance in current situations. However, we can celebrate virtually with our loved ones online.

