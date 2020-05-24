Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Greetings in Urdu: Eid al-Fitr WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Shayari, GIFs, SMS, Status to Wish Eid Mubarak After Moon Sighting

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

Looking for Chand Raat Mubarak Ho Images & Eid Mubarak 2020 HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online? You have come to the right place! With Ramzan coming to an end be prepared to wish "Chand Raat Mubarak Ho" to family and friends. As the much-anticipated moon sighting will take place, Eid al-Fitr, also called Eid ul-Fitr or simply Eid will be celebrated by millions of Muslims across the world. One expects Eid al-Fitr or Eid 2020 to take place on May 24 or May 25, depending upon the moon sighting. Eid is celebrated on the 1st day of Shawwal which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Before Shawwal, Muslim keep fast in Ramadan or Ramzan, considered one of the most sacred months for Muslim. According to this Hijri calendar, the current year is 1441 and AH stands for anno hegirae in Latin which is used to indicate a time division falls within the Islamic era. This is why people greet each other on Eid al-Fitr 2020 or Shawwal 1441 AH by writing Eid Mubarak 1441 H. Eid Al-Fitr Chand Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Quotes: Eid Mubarak Pictures, HD Images, GIFs and WhatsApp Stickers to Celebrate the End of Ramadan.

This year Ramzan began in India on April 25, 2020. Meanwhile, if you are looking for beautiful Chand Raat Mubarak images, Chand Raat Mubarak Ho 2020 HD wallpapers, Eid ul-Fitr 2020 wishes, Eid Ka Chand Mubarak HD images, Eid al-Fitr 2020 Facebook greetings, Eid 2020 GIF images, Eid Mubarak 2020 HD wallpapers, Happy Eid 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Eid Shayari in Urdu SMS and text messages to wish Eid Mubarak to your friends. Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Eid Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings to Send Ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid ul-Fitr is mostly celebrated by offering namaz in the mosque in the morning just a few hours after Namaz-e Fajr. However, this time the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic, due to which, Eid namaz will not take place outdoors. Muslims in most part of the world will have to celebrate Eid at home. On the day of Eid, special sweet delicacy Sheer Khurma is prepared in all Muslim homes. Other food items like mutton korma, mutton pulao, chicken biryani, mutton liver masala to name a few are also on the menu list on this festive day. Simple Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2020: Latest And Easy Henna Patterns to Apply on Your Hands This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

As there is a lockdown situation in most parts of India and the world, people will not be able to meet and greet their friends and relatives on Eid which is one of the main customs of this festival, however, you can reach out to your people by sending out Eid Mubarak 2020 wishes, Chand Raat Mubarak Ho greetings, Chand Raat Mubarak WhatsApp stickers and Chand Raat Mubarak Ho messages. You can do free downloading of these things from below. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ab To Har Baras, chand Raat Ko Main Chand Ko Dekta Hon Aur Yeh Guman Karta Hon Ke Shayad Ab Ki Baar “CHAND RAAT”, Main Tum Bhi Chalay Aao, Aur Chup ke Se Meri Aankhon Parr Haath Rakh Kar Keh Do Chand Raat Mubarak Ho…!!! Chand Raat Mubarak…!!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Raat Ko Naya Chand Mubarak Chand Ko Chandni Mubarak, Falak Ko Sitare Mubarak, Sitaron Ko Bulandi Mubarak, Aur Aap Ko Hamari Taraf Se Chand Raat Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khuda Kare Har Raat Chand Banke Aaye Din Ka Ujaala Sham Ban KeAaye, Kabhi Na Door Ho Apke ChehreSe Muskurahat Har Din Aysa Mehmaan Ban Ke Aye…!!! Chand Raat Mubarak Ho…!!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hum Dua Karenge Chupke Se Chand Ki Roshni Chu Jaye Apko; Dheere Se Yeh Hawa Kuch Keh Jaye Apko. Dil Se Jo Chahte Ho Maang Lo KHUDA Sey, Hum Dua Karenge Woh Mil Jaye Apko; Happy Chand Raat & Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chupke Se Chand Ki Roshni Choo Jaye Aap Ko Dhire Se Yeh Hawa Kuch Keh Jaye Aap Ko, Dil Se Jo Chahte Ho Mang Lo Rab Se Hum Dua karenge Ke Woh Mil Jaye Aap Ko, Chand Raat Mubarak!

