Eid Al-Fitr Chand Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Quotes: Eid Mubarak Pictures, HD Images, GIFs and WhatsApp Stickers to Celebrate the End of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr Mubarak! The holy month of Ramzan comes to an end Muslims will celebrate the religious festival of joy after the month of Ramadan ul-Mubarak. Celebrated on Shawwal al-Muqarram, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Like all months of the Islamic calendar, it too begins after the appearance of the new moon. Eid is said to be the festival known to promote brotherhood. Everyone celebrates this festival unanimously and asks God for blessings and peace. Eid is celebrated with joy, enthusiasm and fervour all over the world. On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr, we bring you the best collection of Eid Mubarak WhatsApp stickers, Eid Facebook quotes, Eid ul-Fitr GIF greetings, beautiful images and SMS that you can send to your family members, while celebrating the joyous time of the year. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIFs, Messages, SMS And Beautiful Eid Mubarak Photos to Send on the Festival.

Eid al-Fitr is also called ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast.’ Eid this year will be celebrated on May 24 or 25 depending on the moon sighting. The process of offering greetings begins when the Eid moon appears and that is why in Urdu people also wish each other Chand Raat Mubarak. On the special occasion of Eid, people send greetings to their close family and friends and if you are looking for some amazing digital greetings, we have for you Eid special wallpaper, Chand Raat Mubarak Wishes, Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 greetings, Chand Raat Mubarak Images, Chand Raat Mubarak Status, Chand Raat Mubarak DP, Chand Raat Mubarak Pic, Chand Raat Mubarak Messages.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always." Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khuda Kare Har Raat Chand Banke Aaye, Din Ka Ujala Shyam Ban Ke Aaye; Kabhi Na Door Ho Apke Chehre Se Muskurahat Har Din Aise Mehmaan Ban Ke Aye. Chand Raat Mubarak Ho!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Raat Ko Naya Chand Mubarak, Chand Ko Chandni Mubarak, Falak Ko Sitare Mubarak. Sitaroon Ko Bulandi Mubarak. Aur Aap Ko Hamari Taraf Se Chaand Mubarak!

Eid Shayari Reads: Mubarak Naam Hai Tera, Mubarak Eid Ho Tujhko, Jise Tu Dekhna Chahe Usi Ki Deed Ho Tujko, Eid Mubarak!

How to Download Chand Raat Mubarak 2019 WhatsApp Stickers?

Let's make wishes and greetings a little more colourful with WhatsApp Stickers. We have for you some beautiful Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Ka Chand WhatsApp Stickers, Chand Raat Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers, Eid al-Fitr WhatsApp Stickers, and more, you can download on Play Store. We wish everyone Chand Raat Mubarak and Eid Mubarak.

This year the Eid celebration may be a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic. We may not see Eid Mubarak hugs or get-togethers. But that doesn't mean that we cannot enjoy at home. Send these wishes on social media to spread some love.