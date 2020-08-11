The festival of Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is here, and it will be celebrated from August 11 to August 13, including the observation of Dahi Handi. However, the observation is different this year and has significantly gone virtual. Many famous Shri Krishna temples will remain close for visitors, and some of the worshipping places have organised virtual online darshan for devotees. Dahi Handi is one of the most important rituals associated with the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. It is celebrated with much cheer among devotees. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers of the popular Dahi Handi festivities have begun to cancel Dahi Handi celebrations this year. Some places are hosting virtual Dahi Handi 2020 celebration. In this article, we bring you how you can celebrate Krishna Janmashtami from home during this pandemic. Wish Happy Gokulashtami With Kanha Photos, GIF Greetings & WhatsApp Stickers.

Dahi Handi 2020 Virtual Celebration

Krishna Janmostsav 2020 in Ranchi, Jharkhand has gone virtual in view of the pandemic. The members of Dahi Handi Competition Organising Committee have reportedly urged people to hand the handi in their respective homes or their balconies for a virtual celebration. The best decorations will be awarded various prizes. Devotees are urged to posts photos of their Dahi Handi decoration on social media.

How to Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2020 at Home?

ISKCON and other famous temples, especially in Vrindavan and Mathura have organised virtual darshan for devotees. Live streaming of Gokulashtami puja will be held, allowing everyone to observe the festival from home. If you want to know, how to watch live streaming of Krishna Janmashtami 2020 puja, you can click HERE for details. In addition, devotees will also decorate the idols of Laddu Gopal to worship Shri Krishna and celebrate Janmashtami 2020.

Dahi Handi is celebrated mainly in Maharashtra and several other states. Devotees of Shri Krishna recreate one of his most iconic childhood traits on the day of Dahi Handi. The tradition is linked to Shri Krishna’s ‘butter stealing,’ act with his friends in Gokul. While the festival celebration is on, it is advisable to our readers to stay at home and observe Krishna Janmashtami 2020 virtually to avoid contracting the possible spread of the virus.

