Day of Songun is an important observance in North Korea, which is marked as a public holiday. Day of Songun 2022 in North Korea will be commemorated on August 25. This annual observance marks the beginning of Kim Jong-il's Songun (military-first) leadership in 1960. Known as The Day of Songun, the celebrations of this day are usually marked by flying the flag of North Korea by civilians, and the flag of the Supreme Commander of the KPA by military units. As we prepare to celebrate The Day of Songun 2022, there is a lot that one needs to know about this observance. Here is everything you need to know about the significance of the Day of Songun, how to celebrate and more.

When is the Day of Songun 2022?

Day of Songun is celebrated every year on August 25. On August 25, 1960, Kim Jong-il began his military-first leadership in North Korea. Day of Songun marks the anniversary of this day. The celebration of The Day of Songun has been a public holiday since 2013, when Kim Jong-un elevated the holiday to an official status on the North Korean calendar, making it on par with the Day of the Sun celebration, which is observed on April 15.

Significance of Day of Songun

Day of Songun is one of three days celebrating Kim Jong-il on the calendar, the other two being the Day of the Shining Star (his birth anniversary) and Generalissimo Day (commemorating his accession to the rank of Taewonsu). It is considered to be a very important observance as its official celebration is associated directly with Kim Jong-un, whose birthday is still not an official holiday in the country.

The celebrations of the Day of Songun are an opportunity for the people of North Korea to showcase their patriotism for the country. From hoisting flags to holding community galas and public events, there are various ways that this day is celebrated by the people of North Korea.

