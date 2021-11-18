Dev Deepavali or Dev Diwali is the festival of lights of the gods and falls fifteen days after Diwali. It is observed on the full moon of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls between October and November. Dev Deepavali 2021 Greetings: Wishes, Dev Diwali WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Send and Observe Diwali of the Gods.

Dev Deepavali 2021 is observed on November 18, Thursday. The Gods are believed to descend to earth on this day to bathe in the Ganges. It is also observed as Tripura Purnima Snan. The main rituals for the day start with Kartik Snan, which is taking bath in the Ganges, and deepdan, which is offering oil-lighted lamps. As you observe this auspicious day, we at LatestLY, have curated wishes that you can send through WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

The tradition of lighting the lamps on Dev Deepavali was first observed at Panchganga Ghat in 1985. Besides having religious significance, this festival is also the occasion when martyrs are remembered at the ghats by worshipping Ganga and lighting lamps watching the aarti. As we observe this day with remembering the martyrs, here are messages that you can send and wish your near and dear ones on the auspicious day. You can select from our wide range of Greetings, Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS.

This festival is a major tourist attraction that witnesses a million floating and fixed lamps followed by a closing ceremony where sky lamps are lit. During the ceremony, Bhagirath Shaurya Samman awards are presented and patriotic songs, hymns and bhajans are sung. The lamps light up the ghats and the river in vivid colours making it a completely breath-taking view. People send wishes to their relatives and friends on this day with Happy Dev Deepavali WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. You can select from our ranges of wishes and greetings to send to one and all.

Celebrate Dev Deepawali 2021 by sharing these wishes, greetings, images and wallpapers to make your festival a little more beautiful and special!

