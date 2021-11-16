Dev Deepawali is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Karthi. Celebrated a fortnight after Diwali, Dev Deepawali 2021 will be celebrated on November 18. This celebration is said to be especially grand in the holy city of Varanasi. Also known as Dev Diwali, this day commemorates Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasur. This is the reason the celebration is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima. The celebration of Dev Diwali is sure to be extremely grand across Varanasi, and as we prepare for Dev Deepawali 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance.

When is Dev Diwali 2021?

Dev Diwali is celebrated on the day of Karthik Purnima. Dev Deepawali 2021 will be celebrated on November 18. The Purnima Tithi on this day Begins at 12:00 PM on November 18, 2021, and will go on till 02:26 PM on November 19, 2021. Temples in Varanasi observe a grand Maha Aarti on this auspicious occasion during Pradoshakal. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021: Know Date, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Holy Observance Falling a Day Before Dev Deepavali.

Dev Deepawali 2021 Shubh Muhurat

Pradosh Kaal Muhurat for Dev Deepavali 2021 - 05:09 PM to 07:47 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 38 Mins

Dev Diwali Significance

As mentioned before, Dev Diwali celebrations signify the day that Lord Shiva defeated the evil demon Tripurasur. According to folklore, Tarakasura had three sons - Tarakaksha, Vidyunmali and Kamalaksha. They sought blessings from Lord Brahma by performing intense penance. Impressed by their devotion, Lord Brahma appeared. However, he did not fulfill their wish of becoming immortal. Instead, Lord Brahma blessed them that they would not meet their end unless all three of them with the same single arrow. Because of this blessing, the trio caused massive destruction in the three civilisations. Lord Shiva put an end to this by killing them with a single arrow.

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges and light earthen Diyas. The streets of Varanasi light up with earthen diyas on this day. Many people often travel to the holy city to celebrate this day. We hope that this Dev Diwali brings an end to all the evil in this world. Happy Dev Diwali 2021!

