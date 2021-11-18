Dev Deepavali also known as Kartik Poornima will be observed on November 18, Thursday, this year. The festival is also known as Tripura Purnima Snan. Dev Deepavali is the Diwali of the Gods celebrated fifteen days after Diwali in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Tripura Poornima Snan is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. Also, Ganga Seva Samiti organises a program on this day where the martyrs are remembered and garlanded at Dashashwamedh Ghat and Rajendra Prasad Ghat at Amar Jawan Jyoti. Observing this day with multiple significance, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send to greet one and all with WhatsApp stcikers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS. Send WhatsApp Stickers, Wallpapers, Facebook Status Pics with Diyas, Quotes, Messages & GIFs to Celebrate The Day

The five-day festival of Dev Deepavali will start with Dev Uthani Ekadashi on November 15, Monday and end with Kartik Poornima on November 19, Friday. The main event of the festival is the Kartik Snan where devotees bathe in the holy river Ganga. In the evening, they lit a lamp and float it in the river. Grand Ganga Aarti takes place at Dashmeshwar Ghat in the evening with continuous bhajan kirtan, rhythmic drum drum and blowing of conch and brazier. The aarti is performed by 21 Brahmin priests and 24c women. Devotees sing devotional songs throughout the night on this day. As you celebrate this festival of lights of the Gods, here are the greetings that you can send through Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD wallpapers on this auspicious day.

Millions of messages float on the internet on this day depicting pictures with Happy Dev Deepavali and Happy Diwali of Gods. Social media is flooded with HD wallpapers and GIF Images showing lamp lit picture of ghats around the Ganges. Here you are at one stop destination for all the WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send and wish your family and friends with Happy Dev Deepavali.

Wishing everyone a Happy Dev Deepavali 2021!

Send these lovely WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings, images and HD wallpapers to your friends and family and observe the auspicious day in style. Dev Deepavali Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

