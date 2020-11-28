Dev Deepawali, also known as Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 29, 2020, which falls on a Sunday this year. Trayodashi, Chaturdashi and Poornima of Kartik month have been called highly Pushkarini by the scriptures. According to Skanda Purana, bathing in the holy rivers on Dev Deepawali in the Kartik month is considered extremely auspicious. By performing bathing arghya, tarpan, chanting, charity on Kartik Purnima, it is said that Lord Vishnu himself cleanses frees from acts of sin. In these three days, listening to the story of Bhagavad Gita and Sree Sathyanarayana fast, recitation of Gitapatha Vishnu Sahastra, chanting the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay' is considered very lucky. People wish each other on the occasion by exchanging Dev Deepavali wishes and HD Images. We also bring to you Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. So before we tell you about the auspicious rituals, take some time out to share these wishes and messages which you can greet your dear ones with your loved ones and celebrate the day.

On this day women get ready in their traditional best and have mehendi-clad hands. So if you are looking for Arabic Mehendi designs, Dark Mehndi, Dark Mehndi Designs, Easy Mehandi Designs, Full hand Mehendi designs, we have a list full of patterns just for you. An Indian traditional look goes perfectly with Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist mehandi pattern, lace glove mehandi designs, and so many more.

Perfect Criss-Cross Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansi Jain (@creativeart1625)

Full Hand Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Pretty Feet Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi | Nagpur Mehendi Artist (@_sakshiz_studio_) on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:33am PST

Amazing Backhand Vine Style Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mehendi_favouriteoria on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:27am PST

Full Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mehendi_favouriteoria on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:27am PST

Bangle Style Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mehendi_favouriteoria on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:27am PST

Bangle on The Wrist Mehandi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mehendi_favouriteoria on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:26am PST

If you are looking for the Shubh muhurta of Dev Diwali prayers, let us tell you that the time for worshipping on Dev Deepawali is 2: 40 pm and the worship of Dev Deepawali should be done between 05.08 pm and 07.47 pm.

