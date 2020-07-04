It is Dharma Chakra Day today and India will be celebrating the day on July 4. The essentially Buddhist festival celebrates the preachings of Lord Buddha and is organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in partnership with the Union Ministry of Culture. Today, President Ram Nath Kovind will be inaugurating the Asadha Poornima celebrations that are being observed as Dharma Chakra Day from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Teachings of Lord Buddha have had major impacts on people's life making people change their thoughts to become more empathetic towards others, therefore, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a video address to emphasize the teachings of Lord Buddha and the Eight-Fold Path shown by him.

On Dharma Chakra Day devotees learn, preach and celebrate Lord Buddha's first sermon to his first five ascetic disciples at the Deer Park in Rsipatana which is the present-day Sarnath near Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Buddhists all over the world celebrate this day as the day of Dharma Chakra Parvattana or "Turning of the Wheel of Dharma". Buddhists and Hindus also observe this day as Guru Poornima. Buddhist religious leaders, Masters and Scholars spread the words of Buddha to the devotees and come together from different parts of the world to observe the day. However, this year because of COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be virtual and the commemoration will be streamed from Sarnath and Bodh Gaya.

On this day you can wish your loved ones via some greetings, Buddha's sayings, Quotes, HD Images and pictures. If you are looking for some amazing Dharma Chakra Day 2020 greetings, Dharma Chakra Day 2020 Quotes, Dharma Chakra Day 2020 HD Images, Dharma Chakra Day 2020 Lord Buddha's sayings, etc., we have your back. Take a look at some of the best Dharma Chakra Day 2020 HD quotes and images:

"No one saves us but ourselves. No one can, and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path."

"The mind is everything. What you think you become."

"Do not dwell in the past; do not dream of the future; concentrate the mind on the present moment."

“It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles."

Message Reads: Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.

Message Reads: All that we are is the result of what we have thought

Message Reads: The Mind Is Everything, What You Think You Become

Message Reads: Three Things Cannot Be Long Hidden: The Sun, The Moon and the Truth

Today's event is expected to be witnessed by about 30 lakh devotees worldwide through a live webcast and this big event will be addressed by PM Narendra Modi.

