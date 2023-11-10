Diwali, the festival of lights, is an exuberant and vibrant celebration that marks the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. As Diwali 2023 approaches, families and friends worldwide eagerly anticipate the joyous occasion. One of the beloved traditions during this festival is gathering together to partake in various activities, including indulging in delicious feasts, exchanging gifts, lighting vibrant fireworks, and watching movies that add an extra layer of enjoyment to the festive fervour. Diwali 2023: Three-Day Deepawali Fair in All 75 Districts of Uttar Pradesh To Help Vendors and Self-Help Groups, Check Dates.

Movies play an integral part in enhancing the festive spirit of Diwali. They offer an excellent opportunity for families and friends to bond and share moments of laughter and joy. Films that cater to diverse tastes, ranging from heartwarming tales of togetherness to riveting stories of triumph and valor, often become the center of attention during these celebrations. Whether it's the iconic Bollywood classics that brim with lively dance sequences and familial values or contemporary movies that delve into themes of unity, courage, and the essence of Diwali, the right movie selection can heighten the festive mood and bring everyone closer.

Here Are Top 5 Movies That You Can Watch This Diwali:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Directed by Karan Johar, this iconic film beautifully portrays the importance of family unity and traditions during Diwali. It's a story of love, sacrifice, and the significance of relationships, set against the backdrop of extravagant celebrations, rituals, and the sparkle of Diwali.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this family drama showcases the joyous Diwali festivities in a joint family setting. The film highlights the traditions, rituals, and exuberance of the festival, encapsulating the spirit of togetherness and love during Diwali. Diwali 2023 Songs: From 'Aail Diwali' to 'Deepawali Manayi Suhani', Add Musical Joy to the Festival of Lights (Watch Videos).

Devdas (2002)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's adaptation of the classic novel beautifully encapsulates the grandeur and drama of Diwali celebrations. The film, although melancholic in nature, showcases the opulent festival of lights in its most glamorous and visually stunning form.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Another Karan Johar directorial, this film captures the essence of Diwali as a time for love, friendships, and new beginnings. It weaves the festive spirit into the storyline, featuring heartfelt moments and festive cheer during Diwali celebrations. Diwali 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Extend Warm Welcome to Hindu Community Guests at Downing Street Ahead of Deepavali Celebration (See Pics).

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vibrant adaptation of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" brings the fervor and grandiosity of Diwali celebrations to the forefront. The movie portrays the festival with elaborate sets, dances, and dazzling fireworks, emphasizing the festival's vitality in the story's backdrop.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).