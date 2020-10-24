Lord Rama Facts: Lord Rama, also popularly known as Ramchandra, is one of the major deities of the Hindu religion. Lord Ram is the 7th avatar of God Vishnu. Born to Kaushalya and King Dashratha in Ayodhya – ruler of Kosala kingdom – Rama had three brothers in his family. Lord Ram is one of the most revered and worshipped figures in Vaishnavism. He is widely regarded as ‘Maryada Purushottam’, also known as ‘Supreme Being’, or the ‘Man of Self-Righteousness’.

With Dussehra around the corner, it is evident that Lord would be worshipped more, as one of the many reasons to celebrate this festival is that he killed Ravana on this day. As we are all set to worship Lord Ram, his principles, and his devotion to his parents, we at LatestLY, bring you some of the facts that about Lord Ramachandra on this auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Not Only Ravana, Effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghananda Are Also Burnt During the Festival to Celebrate Victory of Good Over Evil.

1. Lord Rama is said to be an ideal man of completeness, which is not limited to just being a normal human being, but also mentally and physically. Hence, he is widely regarded as ‘Maryada Purshottam’ in several holy texts.

2. Lord Ram was a devoted son, who strongly believed in ‘your wish is my command’ attitude, when it came to his parents’ wishes. To honour his father’s boon given to his step-mother Kaikeyi, Rama didn’t blink twice before sacrificing his coronation ceremony, leaving his family behind and accepting the 14-year exile.

3. We know Lord Rama as the 7th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. A look at Lord Vishnu’s incarnations before becoming Lord Rama – Matsya (Fish), Varaha (Boar), Kurma (Tortoise), Vamana (Dwarf), Narasimha (Man and Lion), and Parshurama (Sage).

4. There’s an interesting tale behind the name ‘Rama’ as well. As per the book titled ‘Vishnu Sahasranama’, which lists a thousand of names of Lord Vishnu, has mentioned that ‘Rama’ is the 394th name of Lord Vishnu.

5. Not many people know that Lord Rama was named by Maharishi Vashistha - the Guru of Raghuvanshi.

6. Another interesting fact about Lord Rama’s name is that it is made up of 2 spores (bijakshara) – Agni Beej and Amrit Beej – which provides strength, value, and an edge to the body, soul, and the mind.

7. It is a little-known fact that Lord Rama is a descendent of Raghu – one of the greatest emperors – and hence belongs to the popular Raghuvamsa dynasty. It is said that whoever when visited the emperor back then, never returned empty-handed.

8. In one of the chapters of Hindu epic Mahabharata, Lord Shiva once said that chanting the name of Lord Rama only thrice equals to chanting the names of thousands of gods and goddesses.

9. Well, it is a known fact that Lord Rama had three younger brothers. However, not many people know Lord Rama also had an elder sister, Shanta – who was a daughter of King Dashratha and Kaushalya.

10. It is said that Lord Rama ruled over his kingdom of Ayodhya for nearly 11,000 years, which was later popularly known as ‘Ram Rajya’.

With Dussehra 2020 around the corner, the preparations of the celebrations of Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana are sky-high. People are excited to be a part of the festive season mode. With only a few days to go for Vijayadashami, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Dussehra 2020’.

We hope you would love to share this piece of information about Lord Rama, with your friends, family, relatives, employees, and enlighten them on this auspicious occasion of Dusshera 2020.

Disclaimer: The above information on Lord Rama is collected from the different sources of the Internet. It is meant for informative purposes only and means no harm or intention of harm to any individual’s or a religion’s identity. The author of this article and LatestLY do not vouch for the authenticity of this article. We hope you enjoyed reading this, as much as we did while sourcing it for you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).