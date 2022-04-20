Earth Day is celebrated every year globally in the month of April when people join together to raise awareness about environmental protection and recognize the global climate crisis which requires our full attention. The annual observance includes a wide range of campaigns and events that are coordinated globally by EarthDay.org which has 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. The main focus behind marking the occasion is to gather different groups of people who can be nature lovers or environmentalists or communities to clean up litter, promote afforestation by planting trees, or simply reflect on the beauty of nature. Earth Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 22nd of April. If you wish to be a part of the global day, then continue reading to know about the theme, history, concept, significance and idea behind celebrating Earth Day! Earth Day 2022 Fun Google Game Lets You Guide a Honey Bee To Pollinate Flowers and Learn Interesting Facts About the Planet; Here’s How To Play!

Theme Of Earth Day 2022

This year's theme for Earth Day is "Invest In Our Planet. " According to the official website of EarthDay.org, the theme's goal is to bring change in business and the political climate. The prime focus is to "preserve and protect our health, our families, and our livelihoods."

History And Significance Of Earth Day

The first Earth Celebration took place on 22nd April in the year 1970. The idea was put forward during a UNSEO conference in 1969 in San Fransisco, by the peace activist John Mc Connell who proposed to honour the planet and the concept of peace. The first Earth Day was focused on the United States. But then in the year 1990, Denis Hayes, the original national coordinator in 1970, took the idea of the observance to the international level and organized events in 141 countries.

According to the official website of Earth Day, there are numerous campaigns and events planned around the world to help celebrate the occasion. There will be campaigns for removing billions of pieces of trash from neighbourhoods, water bodies, trails, and parks. People can celebrate the day at an individual level by composting and using reusable utensils. Several cities across the UN are hosting their own events including tree planting, exhibits and other activities.

