Earth Day is an annual observance that is celebrated on the 22nd of April, every year to exhibit support and awareness about the protection of the Environment. The first Earth Day was focused on the United States. Earth Day 2022 falls on Friday and this year's theme for the occasion is "Invest In Our Planet.” To mark the 52nd anniversary of the global event, search engine giant Google created a fun game. The game lets users guide a honey bee to pollinate flowers and in between, you can read about distinct facts! You just have to search the keyword 'Earth Day' in the search bar and there you go. The interactive doodle on the extreme left-hand side in the search page is created in collaboration with The Honeybee Conservancy.

Have A Look:

Google's Game For Earth Day 2022 (Photo Credits: Google)

